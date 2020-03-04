Louis Gamban has rousing UAAP debut as Maroons end long run of futility against Eagles

LOUIS Gamban made a rousing debut in the UAAP, leading the way as University of the Philippines ended a six-year losing streak to Ateneo with 25-21, 25-20, 25-22 victory on Wednesday in the Season 82 volleyball tournament MOA Arena.

Gamban, a transferee from University of Perpetual Help, had 10 points off eight attacks, a block and an ace as the Maroons won over the Blue Eagles after 11 losses.

“Hindi ako makapaniwala kasi siyempre dream ko rin ‘to,” Gamban said. “Gusto ko lang talaga makatulong sa mga graduating na kuya at higitan pa kung ano yung meron ako. Sobrang happy sa pagkapanalo namin sa Ateneo.”

Gamban took charge in the endgame, scoring four of the last five points as UP completed te straight-sets win.

Newcomer John Lomibao also shone with 11 points, John Mark Castillo scored nine and Mac Millete added eight.

“Matagal na nga kami hindi nanalo sa Ateneo kasi ang tagal din naghari sila Marck Espejo tapos last year si Tony Koyfman naman yung sobrang lakas,” said UP head coach Rald Ricafort.

Continue reading below ↓

“Hindi ko na iniisip yun na may history na matagal walang panalo basta lahat ng kalaban namin kailangan ready kami mentally at saka physically,” he added.

Chum Njigha scored 12 and Gian Glorioso added 11 for Ateneo.