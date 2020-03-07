Lloyd Josafat stars as UE defeats UP for first win of season

LLOYD Josafat had 32 points and delivered the match-clinching block as University of the East took down University of the Philippines, 25-11, 23-25, 25-20, 28-26, for its first win in the UAAP Season 82 men’s volleyball tournament on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

UR ended its eight-match winless run dating to last season as he scored 28 attacks, three blocks and an ace.

Andy Andaya put the Red Warriors at match point with a quick attack, 27-26, before Josafat blocked UP rookie John Lomibao to end the match.

The Red Warriors, who lost in three sets to Far Eastern University in their opener, is tied with UP at 1-1.

“'Yung trinaining namin, lumalabas na. Tsaka tingin ko naman talagang gutom na gutom sila sa panalo eh,” said UE coach Jerome Guhit.

“Sabi ko sa mga bata sila so nandiyan sila para i-prove 'yung sarili nila kaya maganda 'yung ginalaw nila.”

Continue reading below ↓

Andaya had 15 points, all coming from attacks, while Kenneth Roi Culabat had 14 points, 20 excellent receptions and 16 digs.

Ralph Ryan Imperial anchored UE’s offense with 37 excellent sets as they overpowered UP in attacking, 62-47.

Lomibao led the Fighting Maroons with 18 points. Mac Millette chipped in 12 points, while Louis Gamban had 11 markers, 14 receptions and 10 digs.