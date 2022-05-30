La Salle, UST, NU book Final Four tickets in UAAP beach volleyball

LA Salle booked the first Final Four ticket in the UAAP Season 84 men's beach volleyball tournament as the pair of Noel Kampton and Vince Maglinao swept Adamson's Francis Casas and Ned Pacquing, 21-14, 21-13, Sunday at Sands SM By The Bay.

UAAP beach volleyball news

"To be honest, hindi namin expect na magiging ganito ang standing namin," said Kampton. "As in ang goal lang namin mag-focus at gawin mga pinapagawa nang coaches namin."

It was the Green Spikers' second straight victory to lead the standings at 4-1, a vast improvement from their two-win season in 2019.

Defending champion University of Santo Tomas and Season 82 bronze medalist National University also clinched their Final Four spots as they forced a three-way tie for first place with one more gameday left in the eliminations on Friday.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Tiger Spikers' Efraem Dimaculangan and Rancel Varga swept Far Eastern University, 21-14, 21-13, and Adamson, 21-9, 21-6, to continue their four-game win streak.

James Buytrago and Pol Salvador, meanwhile, led the fight for the Bulldogs, who also edged Ateneo, 21-16, 21-17, and FEU, 21-16, 21-23, to stretch their win streak to four.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

University of the Philippines' Dan Nicolas and Louis Gamban remained in the running for a semifinal spot after topping Ateneo's Abai Llenos and Amil Pacinio, 21-15, 21-14, to end a three-match skid and rise to 2-3.

Ateneo ended its campaign with a 3-3 record, while FEU (1-4) and Adamson (0-5) all bowed out of playoff contention.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.