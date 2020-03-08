FEU survives error-filled performance to notch five-set win over UST

FAR Eastern University made it two straight victories and kept University of Sto. Tomas winless with a 25-21, 24-26, 20-25, 25-22, 15-12 squeaker on Sunday in the UAAP volleyball tournament at MOA Arena.

Jude Garcia scored 27 points as FEU overcame 43 errors to join defending champion National University in the early lead at 2-0.

Rookie JJ Javelona and team captain JP Bugaoan chipped in 13 points. Mark Calado had 12 markers and 10 digs, while setter Owen Suarez dished out 29 excellent sets.

“Galing ng UST eh, ang maganda syempre na test yung kakayahan natin tsaka binigyan tayo ng magandang blessing nakuha namin,” FEU coach Rei Diaz said.

“I hope na realize ng players weaknesses and lapses, alam naman nila yan kailangan lang mag sink in.”

FEU nailed 60 attacks to outplay the Tiger Spikers, who only had 51 spikes.

Joshua Umandal led UST with 21 points and 13 excellent receptions. Jhun Senoron had 17 points, while Wewe Medina added 10 markers and 10 digs.

The Tiger Spikers sit at the bottom of the standings after losing two straight five-set matches.