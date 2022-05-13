Joyous scenes at MOA Arena as UP ends dry spell. Bonfire next

JD CAGULANGAN’S winner — which made the 72-69 Game Three triumph in overtime possible — didn't just send half of the 15,132 fans in attendance at the Mall of Asia Arena into delirious celebration. It also proved that the efforts of those who made the climb to the top possible was all worth it.

For the first time in more than three decades, the UAAP men’s basketball trophy is coming home to Diliman. But even as the University of the Philippines finally realized its 36-year dream, the steward to its success knew that they wouldn’t have made it this far if not for those who believed when nobody did.

Goldwin Monteverde credits UP’s backers

"Nagpapasalamat ako sa UP for this opportunity," said coach Goldwin Monteverde, who delivered a championship in just his first year at the helm.

"I'm very fortunate to have coached UP. Every time, you can feel the love ng UP community and we just want to give back sa suporta na bigay nila sa amin."

Monteverde tipped his hat to the players behind the scenes, who paved the way for the squad to smash the Ateneo dynasty.

"Ang daming tao behind the success of the team, sila Gov. Jonvic [Remulla], Ma’am Robina [Gokongwei-Pe], mga sponsors namin sa Nowhere To Go But UP,” he said, name-checking the Cavite governor, as well as the tycoon behind Robina Farms and Robinsons Retail, who are major Maroon sponsors.

UP coach Goldwin Monteverde thanked the Maroons' supporters led by Robina Gokongwei-Pe.



“I'm very, very thankful," he said.

Joyous scenes erupted at the Mall of Asia Arena after the dramatic win - a scene replicated in households of UP supporters all over the country. But that's just the start as a bonfire is set to be held in the school's Diliman campus next.

UP fight,

