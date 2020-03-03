FEU’s JJ Javelona very pleased with debut performance in UAAP men’s volleyball

GIVEN the chance to take charge in his debut, JJ Javelona did not disappoint, helping lift Far Eastern University to a big opening-day win in the UAAP Season 82 volleyball tournament.

The juniors MVP of the previous season, Javelona made clear he wanted to make the endgame hits and his four straight clutch spikes capped the Tamaraws’ three-set victory over University of the East on Tuesday at MOA Arena.

“Hiningi ko po yung bola tapos sabi ko sa team malayo pa yan hindi pa tapos. Hindi nagtatapos ang volleyball ng 23,” said Javelona, who finished with 11 points. “Walang imposible, nakuha namin yung game sunod sunod yung scores.”

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Continue reading below ↓

“Siguro ang expectations nila kasi yun nga na MVP ako nu’ng high school. Siguro malaki ang expectations nila na mas aangat pa ako this college na kapag naglaro na ako ng UAAP sa college mas matibay pa,” he said.

The Palarong Pambansa standout had a chance to move to Ateneo after a solid stint in the UAAP Juniors, but said his focus is on delivering a title for FEU, just like his volleyball hero Arvin Avila in Season 74.

“Kumukuha sa akin noon ang Ateneo. Pero mas pinili ko na ang FEU kasi siyempre noong elementary po ako FEU na ang nakikita ko sa TV. Marami akong mga idol doon kaya FEU na ang napili ko,” Javelona said.

PHOTO: Dante Peralta

Continue reading below ↓

Javelona hopes to sustain the fine play as FEU takes on University of Sto. Tomas on Sunday.

“Siyempre UST ang kalaban namin rivals namin sila. Matalo na sa ibang university, wag lang kami matalo sa UST. Gagalingan namin this Sunday,” Javelona said.