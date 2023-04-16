Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Apr 17
    UAAP-MENS

    FEU assistant coach says sorry for racial slur vs NU's Obed Mukaba

    by John Mark Garcia
    3 hours ago
    Obed Mukaba nu vs feu
    NU's Obed Mukaba subjected to racial slur by FEU assistant coach
    PHOTO: UAAP

    FAR Eastern University's four-set loss to the reigning champion NU Bulldogs was marred by an alleged racial slur delivered during a timeout by Tamaraws assistant coach Eddieson Orcullo on Sunday at the PhilSports Arena.

    Orcullo draws flak for racial slur heard in FEU timeout

    Fans were quick to point out the incident, in which Orcullo was heard in the background describing NU middle blocker and Democratic Republic of Congo native Obed Mukaba using a discriminatory term.

    Shortly after the match, a regretful Orcullo apologized for his hurtful remarks, saying he got caught 'in the heat of the moment.'

    "Right after nung nalaman ko ‘yung nagawa kong mali, tinawagan ko agad sina Coach Dante [Alinsunurin] and Coach Dong [dela Cruz] para humingi ng sorry lalo na dun sa bata,” the FEU deputy mentor said.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      “Unintentional ‘yung [sinabi ko] and siguro nadala lang ako ng damdamin ko dun sa laro. Muli, humihingi ako ng tawad sa nangyari.”

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      FEU team manager Obet Cruz took to Twitter to apologize on behalf of the squad.

      "[Coach Eddieson] will also personally reach out to Obed to apologize. He is currently finding a way to reach Obed. No excuses [for] it is a mistake. Please forgive all of us. We learn from this incident," Cruz said in a tweet on Sunday.

      Mukaba and the Bulldogs management have yet to issue a statement on the incident.

      Watch Now
      Read Next
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      NU's Obed Mukaba subjected to racial slur by FEU assistant coach
      PHOTO: UAAP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again