FEU assistant coach says sorry for racial slur vs NU's Obed Mukaba

FAR Eastern University's four-set loss to the reigning champion NU Bulldogs was marred by an alleged racial slur delivered during a timeout by Tamaraws assistant coach Eddieson Orcullo on Sunday at the PhilSports Arena.

Orcullo draws flak for racial slur heard in FEU timeout

Fans were quick to point out the incident, in which Orcullo was heard in the background describing NU middle blocker and Democratic Republic of Congo native Obed Mukaba using a discriminatory term.

Shortly after the match, a regretful Orcullo apologized for his hurtful remarks, saying he got caught 'in the heat of the moment.'

"Right after nung nalaman ko ‘yung nagawa kong mali, tinawagan ko agad sina Coach Dante [Alinsunurin] and Coach Dong [dela Cruz] para humingi ng sorry lalo na dun sa bata,” the FEU deputy mentor said.

“Unintentional ‘yung [sinabi ko] and siguro nadala lang ako ng damdamin ko dun sa laro. Muli, humihingi ako ng tawad sa nangyari.”

FEU team manager Obet Cruz took to Twitter to apologize on behalf of the squad.

"[Coach Eddieson] will also personally reach out to Obed to apologize. He is currently finding a way to reach Obed. No excuses [for] it is a mistake. Please forgive all of us. We learn from this incident," Cruz said in a tweet on Sunday.

Mukaba and the Bulldogs management have yet to issue a statement on the incident.