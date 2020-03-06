Worth the wait as Camposano makes solid NU debut after two-year layoff

AFTER a two-year layoff in the UAAP, Edward Camposano won’t settle for anything less than a championship in his first and last season with National University.

Even though this is already his final season, the transferee from University of the East felt like he’s rookie when he finally made his debut for the Bulldogs last Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

“Parang first time ko na makalaro,” said Camposano. “Sobra, sobra kong na-miss kasi as in two years din ako nag antay, so talagang na-miss ko talaga maglaro ng UAAP. Susulitin ko 'yung last playing year ko.”

The Season 77 Rookie of the Year served one-year residency in 2018 and didn’t make it to the final cut last season.

But it was worth the wait for Camposano, as he made an immediate impact right in his first game, finishing with 19 points in NU’s four-set victory over University of Santo Tomas.

“Sarap sa feeling kasi parang lahat ng pinaghihirapan namin, pinaghirapan ko parang 'yun naging resulta, panalo. Ang sarap po sa feeling,” he said.

Camposano only had a single win during his three-year stint with UE and now that he is playing for a champion team, he looks to end his collegiate career by steering the Bulldogs with a third straight championship.

“Etong chance na 'to, 'di ko papalagpasin 'to kasi ito na 'yung huling season ko,” Camposano said. “So ibubuhos ko ano makakaya ko para sa team at makuha 'yung goal namin na makapag-three-peat.”