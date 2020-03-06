Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Mar 6
    UAAP-MENS

    Worth the wait as Camposano makes solid NU debut after two-year layoff

    by Lance Agcaoili
    Just now
    PHOTO: uaap

    AFTER a two-year layoff in the UAAP, Edward Camposano won’t settle for anything less than a championship in his first and last season with National University.

    Even though this is already his final season, the transferee from University of the East felt like he’s rookie when he finally made his debut for the Bulldogs last Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

    “Parang first time ko na makalaro,” said Camposano. “Sobra, sobra kong na-miss kasi as in two years din ako nag antay, so talagang na-miss ko talaga maglaro ng UAAP. Susulitin ko 'yung last playing year ko.”

    The Season 77 Rookie of the Year served one-year residency in 2018 and didn’t make it to the final cut last season.

    Continue reading below ↓

    But it was worth the wait for Camposano, as he made an immediate impact right in his first game, finishing with 19 points in NU’s four-set victory over University of Santo Tomas.

    “Sarap sa feeling kasi parang lahat ng pinaghihirapan namin, pinaghirapan ko parang 'yun naging resulta, panalo. Ang sarap po sa feeling,” he said.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    Camposano only had a single win during his three-year stint with UE and now that he is playing for a champion team, he looks to end his collegiate career by steering the Bulldogs with a third straight championship.

    “Etong chance na 'to, 'di ko papalagpasin 'to kasi ito na 'yung huling season ko,” Camposano said. “So ibubuhos ko ano makakaya ko para sa team at makuha 'yung goal namin na makapag-three-peat.”

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: uaap

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again