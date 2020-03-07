Chum Njigha shines as Ateneo makes it to win column with rout of La Salle

CHUM Njigha unloaded 20 points as Ateneo earned it first win at the expense of La Salle, 25-20, 25-19, 27-25, in the UAAP Season 82 men’s volleyball tournament on Saturday at the MOA Arena.

Ateneo bounced back the opening loss to University of the Philippines, with Njigha coming up with 18 kills and two blocks.

Kurt Aguilar nailed the crucial hits in the third set and finished with 13 points, while Ron Medalla added 12 markers highlighted by the match-clinching block that denied La Salle’s comeback before a crowd of 10,210.

Ateneo joined UP and University of the East at 1-1.

“I’m just happy that everyone performed well today so coming from a tough loss against UP I was very happy that my players stood up to the call na kailangan makabawi this game,” said Ateneo coach Tim Sto. Tomas.

“Actually yung pagkatalo sa UP having a wrong mindset. I think siguro naging confident mga bata.”

John Mark Ronquillo was the lone double-digit scorer for the Green Spikers with 11 points, while Vince Maglinao had nine markers, 15 excellent receptions and seven digs.