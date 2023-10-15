Arespacochaga hopes Blue Eagles would end woes soon

FOR longtime Ateneo deputy Sandy Arespacochaga, who did most of the on-court coaching versus FEU with Tab Baldwin under the weather, the Blue Eagles need to get their act together sooner than later.

The Eagles have suffered three losses in five games, in sixth spot after Saturday's games.

"It’s been an up-and-down season, literally. Alternating results kami. And of course, we’d like to learn form our mistakes and be able to correct them right away. We’d want to be able to grow as we play each game," said Arespacochaga.

"One of the things that Coach Tab (Baldwin) said is that we have to also tell players to move on from this particular game and try to look at things in its entirety to be able to improve. We’re hoping that we see more results, not just in wins but in the consistency of our players," he added.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

Arespacochaga shared how the Blue Eagles approach a rare rough patch in form and results to soon begin 'taking care of business.'

"I think we’d like to approach this two ways. One is analytically, that’s what we told our players: 'Analyze also the things we did wrong and try to learn from them and the things we are doing right,'" the Ateneo assistant coach bared.

"And also maybe emotionally because this is an emotional game too. We feel the loss, and sometimes it’s actually good to feel the loss. That’s the reality of sports, there’s a winner and there’s a loser. Sometimes we try to mask it or say 'no it’s okay.' But in life, sometimes it’s good to feel the loss. That’s also something we want our players to feel," he added.

Ateneo (2-3) looks to pick up the pace and re-enter the win column against the last winless side in UST (0-5) on Wednesday, 10 a.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena.

