Toray Arrows complete weekend sweep of Espejo, FC Tokyo

CHRISTIAN Padal and Kentaro Takahashi powered Toray past struggling FC Tokyo, 25-13, 25-21, 25-20, on Sunday for its fourth straight victory in the Japan V.League at the Kusanagi Sports Complex.

Padal unleashed 17 points built on 10 attacks, five aces and two blocks, while Takahashi delivered 11 spikes and five blocks to keep Toray Arrows in solo second place with a 9-3 record.

Masama Tomita had 10 points as Toray Arrows completed a two-match sweep of FC Tokyo.

FC Tokyo dropped to a 3-9 card in the No.8 spot as its spikers struggled against Toray.

Marck Espejo and the other Tokyo hitters struggled against Toray.

PHOTO: @fctokyo_volley on Twitter

Marck Espejo only made three kills from 16 attempts playing in the first two sets.

Yuma Nagatomo led Tokyo with 10 points, while Norwegian import Jonas Kvalen also struggled with seven points, five-of-26 in attacking.

FC Tokyo takes on the league leader Sakai (10-2) next week.

