    Volleyball

    Toray Arrows complete four-match sweep of Bagunas’ Oita Miyoshi

    by Lance Agcaoili
    Just now
    Bryan Bagunas

    KRISZTIAN Padar scored 16 as Toray Arrows completed a sweep of Bryan Bagunas and Oita Miyoshi with another dominant win, 25-21, 25-22, 25-12, in the Japan V.League on Sunday at the Mishima City Gymnasium.

    Padar, from Hungary, nailed 14 of his 24 attack attempts and drilled a block and an ace to keep Toray in second place with an 18-8 record.

    Shoma Tomita also shone with 15 points, firing seven aces, seven spikes and a block to complete a four-match regular season sweep of the Weisse Adler.

    OIta Miyoshi suffers fifth straight loss

    Sora Ozawa added nine markers as Toray duplicated its straight-sets win on Saturday to send Oita Miyoshi to its fifth consecutive defeat.

    Bagunas was held to just nine points, which came from his 19 spike attempts. Oita Miyoshi is in ninth place with 5-21 card.

    Emerson Rodriguez was the lone Weisse Adler to score in double figures with 11 points.

    Bagunas and Co. hope to end their five-game slump against No. 6 JTEKT (13-11) next weekend.

