Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Oct 30
    Volleyball

    Toray Arrows deal Oita Miyoshi, Bryan Bagunas fourth straight loss

    by Lance Agcaoili
    Just now
    Bryan Bagunas Oita Miyoshi Japan V.League
    Bryan Bagunas and Oita Miyoshi are in eighth place.
    PHOTO: Oita Miyoshi

    TORAY Arrows bucked a lethargic start to taked down Bryan Bagunas and Oita Miyoshi, 24-26, 25-21, 25-16, 25-21, in Japan V.League on Saturday at the Miyazaki Prefecture Gymnasium.

    Christian Padal erupted with 28 points, drilling 21 kills, five aces and a pair of kill blocks to help stop Toray’s two-match skid.

    Kentaro Takahashi and Masama Tomita delivered 11 points each, while Yuta Yoneyama added 10 markers.

    Toray regained its winning ways to climb in the fourth spot with a 3-2 record.

    Bryan Bagunas

    Continue reading below ↓

    The skid continues for Bryan Bagunas' Oita Miyoshi.

    Bagunas had 18 points for Oita Miyoshi, which suffered its fourth straight loss after an opening win.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Weisse Adler import Emerson Rodriguez finished with 19 points, while Kota Yamada had 13 including a pair of aces.

    Oita Miyoshi, in eighth place, takes on Toray again on Sunday.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Bryan Bagunas and Oita Miyoshi are in eighth place.
    PHOTO: Oita Miyoshi

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again