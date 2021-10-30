Toray Arrows deal Oita Miyoshi, Bryan Bagunas fourth straight loss

TORAY Arrows bucked a lethargic start to taked down Bryan Bagunas and Oita Miyoshi, 24-26, 25-21, 25-16, 25-21, in Japan V.League on Saturday at the Miyazaki Prefecture Gymnasium.

Christian Padal erupted with 28 points, drilling 21 kills, five aces and a pair of kill blocks to help stop Toray’s two-match skid.

Kentaro Takahashi and Masama Tomita delivered 11 points each, while Yuta Yoneyama added 10 markers.

Toray regained its winning ways to climb in the fourth spot with a 3-2 record.





The skid continues for Bryan Bagunas' Oita Miyoshi.

Bagunas had 18 points for Oita Miyoshi, which suffered its fourth straight loss after an opening win.

Weisse Adler import Emerson Rodriguez finished with 19 points, while Kota Yamada had 13 including a pair of aces.

Oita Miyoshi, in eighth place, takes on Toray again on Sunday.

