    Top beach volleyball pairs in world vying in BPT Challenge at Nuvali

    Nuvali hosts top beach volleyball showcase
    by from the wires
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: PNVF

    ALL roads lead to Nuvali starting November 30 for the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour (BPT) Challenge that gathers the world’s elite players for five days in the country’s new beach volleyball mecca in the City of Santa Rosa.

    Elite teams from more than 30 countries bannered by men’s world No. 1 Norway and women’s top-ranked Brazil will strut their stuff on Nuvali’s newly-minted five FIVB-standard sand courts before an anticipated Filipino crowd for one of the toughest world beach volleyball tournaments to be staged on Philippine soil by Ayala Land Inc., City of Santa Rosa and the Philippine National Volleyball Federation.

    “Nuvali is the future of beach volleyball and it starts with the BPT Challenge,” PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara told the event’s press launch on Wednesday at the Philippine Sports Commission Conference Hall in Manila.

    With Suzara were Ayala Land vice president May Rodriguez and Estate Development head Mark Manundo, PNVF secretary-general Donaldo Caringal, PSC commissioner Olivia “Bong” Coo and members of the national beach volleyball teams.

    “We are happy to welcome our national athletes and thankful to the PNVF for hosting such beautiful event,” Rodriguez said. “There’re a lot of preparation to enjoy the upcoming events and we’re very excited.”

    The Philippine team under Brazilian coach Joao Luciano Kiodai and Mayi Molit-Pochina is composed of men’s pairs Ran Abdilla and Jaron Requinton, James Buytrago and Rancel Varga, and Alche Gupiteo and Anthony Arbasto, and women’s tandems Gen Eslapor and Dij Rodriguez and newbie Sofia Pagara and Khylem Progella.

    Fancied top teams USA, Australia, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Germany, Czech Republic and Poland are also in the fray with host Philippines vowing to give a run for their own money.

    Stalwarts from France, England, Portugal, China, Chile, Austria, Lithuania, Estonia, Switzerland, Oman, Thailand, Latvia, Japan, New Zealand, Israel, Spain, Turkey, Gambia, Morocco, Malaysia, Finland, Slovenia, Ukraine and Slovakia are also out to stamp their class.

    The BPT — which has Mikasa, Senoh and the PSC, Pinay In Action and Smart as gold sponsors — ends December 4.

    This time, the BPT Philippine leg with PLDT, Gatorade, Maynilad, Rebisco, Ayala Malls, Department of Tourism, CBPI, Club Laiya, Foton as bronze sports, is tipped to be a stage for way tougher competition.

    PHOTO: PNVF

