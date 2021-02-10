Tony Boy Liao tasked to oversee national volleyball teams under PNVFI

TONY BOY Liao, a veteran volleyball official who played a major role in the country’s one and only gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games, was named chairman of the National Team Department of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Inc. (PNVFI).

Liao was asked to assume the most sensitive position in the newly-formed national sports association for volleyball after its officers were inducted into office on Wednesday by Philippine Olympic Committee president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino at the The Vault restaurant at the BGC in Taguig City.

PNVFI president Ramon “Tats” Suzara said Liao was chosen for his experience and involvement in the national team that won the women’s gold medal in the 1993 SEA Game in Singapore.

“Mr. Liao was a former manager of the national team for many years,” Suzara said. “He also managed two of the most successful collegiate teams, De La Salle and Ateneo.

“He has vast experience in managing teams and players and is highly-versed on volleyball rules,” he added.

Liao is still in the US but joined the PNVFI’s first board meeting — three days after securing the recognition of the International Volleyball Federation — online.

“It’s a privilege to head the department and I know that the task is challenging but I promise to do my best," said the 64-year old Liao.

“I will immediately form my team and discuss the criteria of selection of the players and coaching staff,” added Liao, who will have Ormoc City member Richard Gomez, a former national team member, as his secretary.

Also appointed were Richard Palou (deputy secretary general for international affairs), Roger Banzuela (deputy secretary general for member relations), Carmela Gamboa (events council), Jerry Yee (technical and coaches), Prof. Robert Calo (refeering and rules), Karl Geoffrey Chan II (development), Donald Caringal (marketing), Rosario Soriano (beach volleyball), Benson Bocboc (VIS), Dr. Jose Raul Canlas (Medical), Rodrigo Roque (finance), Fr. Victor Calvo (legal and ethics) and Alyssa Valdez (athletes) with members Abigail Marano, Dennise Lazaro and Johnvic de Guzman.