Thailand stamps class over PH spikers in Asean Grand Prix opener

CREAMLINE-Philippines lost to defending champion Thailand, 17-25, 22-25, 12-25, in its 2022 ASEAN Grand Prix debut on Thursday in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

The Filipina spikers put up a gallant stand against the Southeast Asian powerhouse at home in the recently concluded Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup for Women, but this rematch wasn't close.

The Philippines looks to regroup in its next match on Saturday against Vietnam, a 25-23, 25-19, 25-9 winner over Indonesia.

Game time is 4 p.m.

The 15-time SEA Games gold medalists banked on Pimpichaya Kokram, who finished with 17 points on 16 attacks and a block in the straight-sers win. Wipawee Srithong tallied 10 points while playing in only two set.

Tots Carlos led the Philippines in scoring with 11 points - the lone Filipina to reach double figures in scoring. Jema Galanza was the next best scorer with eight markers.

After dropping the first set, the Cool Smashers went off to a fifiery 4-1 start but Thailand was quick to wrest back the lead at 14-12.

Galanza staked the Philippines for a 20-16 lead, but that didn't last as the hosts mounted a 9-2 run behind Ajcharaporn Kongyot, who provided the finishing touches by scoring three of the Thais' last six points.

The Thais showed no mercy in the third frame as they opened a 10-point lead, 21-12, behind Kannika Thipachot's six points in the last frame.

