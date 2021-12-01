Team Dasma sweeps group as Global Remit, VNS complete PNVF semis cast

LIPA CITY — Team Dasma completed a three-game Pool B sweep while Global Remit and VNS earned the last two semifinals seats in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League on Wednesday at the Aquamarine Sports Complex.

PNVF men's news

Madz Gampong and Mark Calado propelled the Monarchs in beating Sabong International Spikers, 25-20, 25-21, 25-23, to clinch the top seed in Pool B.

Dasma forged a knockout semis duel against VNS, which secured Pool A’s No. 2, on Friday.

Global Remit booked the last ticket to the Final Four stage after taking down MRT-Negros, 25-21, 25-19, 25-23, to set a do-or-die duel with unbeaten Pool A leader Go For Gold Air Force.

Better late than never for Global Remit as Joeven Dela Vega drilled 12 points off 10 kills and two blocks and Josh Villanueva provided four of his team’s 10 blocks to finish with 10 markers and barged in win column after losing their first two matches.

Continue reading below ↓

Alex Disquitado was also instrumental with nine points as his team forced a three-way tie in Pool B at 1-2 with Sabong International and MRT-Negros.

Global and Sabong were tied with four points in the standings but the former edged the latter with higher set ratio to steal the last semis set. Negros had the lowest points with two ending up in the fourth place of their group.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Global Remit coach Egay Rusit was glad to see the sense of urgency from his wards, who drew an excellent playmaking from Ish Polvorosa, and played inspired for injured Ron Medalla still recovering from a left knee injury from their four-set loss to Sabong International on Monday.

“Siguro thankful kami, hanggang sa huli kumapit pa kami meron pa kaming pagasa sa semis,” said Rusit. “Actually ang hirap bago namin nagawa ito kasi alam nga natin pandemic. Ang tagal naming nabuo halos three days lang yata kami nakapagbola, puro simple lang ginawa namin.”

Continue reading below ↓

Matthew Salazar and Jet Nonoy led the Negrenses with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Leo Ordiales and Christian Marcelino added eight apiece only for their team to drop its second straight loss and fall in the classification battle against Pool A cellar-dweller Basilan on Thursday at 1:30 pm.

The winner of Negros-Basilan advances in the Battle for Fifth place against Sabong International on Friday.

Continue reading below ↓

Meanwhile, Ben San Andres dropped 13 points as VNS grabbed the last semis berth in Pool A with a 25-17, 25-22, 25-23 victory over Basilan.

San Andres fired 10 attacks and three aces and had a great defensive effort with 13 excellent receptions and six digs. Rwenzmel Taguibolos chipped in 10 including three blocks, while setter Geuel Asia made 19 excellent sets and six digs as VNS finished 1-1 in the pool play.

“Sabi ko nga sa kanila do or die game. Matagal na kaming nagte-training mga two months, ang pinaka winoworry talaga namin kasi is most of my players are mga bagets pa,” said Manileno coach Ralph Ocampo. “Sinabi ko lang sa kanila we need to stick doon sa system na ginagawa namin sa defense and attack tapos lalabas yung result kung magagawa namin ng tama.”

Razzel Palisoc and Joshua Barrica were the only bright spots for Basilan with 12 and eight points, respectively, losing all their games in Pool A.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Earlier, Gampong scattered eight attacks, three blocks and an ace to keep Dasma unbeaten in theee games, while Calado chimed in 11 markers.

Sabong International couldn’t sustain its momentum in its upset on Global Remit on Tuesday as it failed to win its last pool play game. Jelord Talisayan and Charles Absin led their team with 15 and 10 points, respectively.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.