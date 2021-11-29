Air Force nears PNVF semis as Team Dasma, MRT-Negros prevail

LIPA CITY — Team Dasma stunned Global Remit with a come-from-behind five-set win in Pool B while Go For Gold Air Force avoided the upset ax of VNS to inch closer to a semifinals berth in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League on Monday at the Aquamarine Sports Complex.

PNVF men's wrap-up

Jayvee Sumagaysay delivered the killer blows in the fifth as Team Dasma completed a comeback from 1-2 down to beat Global Remit, 23-25, 25-18, 27-29, 25-18, 15-12.

After committing an attack error that tied the decider at 12, Sumagaysay made up for his mistake by nailing the last three points including the game-winning block on Global Remit star Joeven Dela Vega to steal the win after two hours and 14 minutes.

The University of Santo Tomas product delivered five kill blocks to finish with 11 points their foes, led by Philippine men’s volleyball setter Ish Polvorosa and Jack Kalingking including reserve spiker Dela Vega.

The Monarchs’ 21-year-old Mark Calado topscored with 24 points built on 20 attacks and four blocks. Madz Gampong delivered 23 markers, while setter Kris Silang fed his team with 26 excellent sets as Ronniel Rosales added Wewe Medina added 10 points.

“I just really have to wake them up kasi nung fourth set na yun ang laki ng lamang namin pero iniisa isa pa din namin kaunting pressure lang para magising,” said Team Dasma head coach Norman Miguel. “Alam lang din namin kung ano yung iaadjust sa situation na yun kasi ganun yung nangyayari sa practice namin.”

Dela Vega led Global Remit with 24 points, while Joshua Villanueva and Joshua Zareno had 12 points each only for them to blow a 2-1 match lead and lost its Pool B opener.

Earlier, Go For Gold, composed of national team stars, needed to recover from 1-2 match deficit before vaunting their deadly form in the fifth set to deny the valiant effort of the Manileno Spikers, 23-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-23, 15-11.

Air Force newcomer Mark Alfafara made a rousing debut with game-high 19 points, highlighted with five blocks — including the game-winning rejection that clinched their first win after a two-hour duel.

Kim Malabunga was also instrumental with 16 points, delivering back-to-back clutch attacks to reach matchpoint after VNS trimmed their lead to 12-11 in the fifth set. John Vic De Guzman also scored 16 playing only in the first three sets, while Edwin Tolentino added 13.

“Although ganun ang kinalabasan, talagang nagiging maganda yung labanan namin. Ang importante yung competition paangat nang paangat and yun maswerte pa rin kami nakarecover kami nung bandang huli,” said Aguilas coach Dante Alinsunurin after his team survived from giving up 35 errors.

Go For Gold tries to clinch the first semis berth against idle Basilan on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

Morris Gavan led the gallant stand of the Manilenos with 17 points. Benedict San Andres chimed in 13, while Rwenzmel Taguibolos had four blocks, four aces and three attacks to finish with 11 markers as many as Vince Abrot’s production.

Matthew Salarzon shows the way for MRT-Negros. PHOTO: PNVF

Meanwhile, Matthew Salarzon fired 11 attacks, five blocks and two aces as MRT-Negros displayed grace under pressure even after blowing a two-set lead to stave off Sabong International, 25-22, 25-16, 21-25, 21-25, 15-12, for the share of Pool B lead.

Besides Salarzon’s 18-point performance, Christian Marcelino provided the clutch attacks to reach match point, 14-12 and finished with 16 markers and 10 digs.

Jet Nonoy nailed the match-clinching spike on top his 12-point effort, while Leo Ordiales added 11 to for the joint early Pool B lead.

Sabong International failed to complete its comeback despite the 15-point effort of Charles Absin as well as Mark Rocamora and Ramil Dela Cruz, who had 14 and 13, respectively.

