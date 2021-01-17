Suzara set to become interim volleyball president under POC-brokered agreement

RAMON 'Tats' Suzara is set to become the president of a soon-to-be-formed national volleyball association after an organizational meeting brokered by Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) head Rep. Bambol Tolentino.

Tolentino presided over the important meeting among volleyball's stakeholders and POC officials at the Makati Shangri-La Hotel where a January 25 elections was set at the East Ocean Seafoods Restaurant in Parañaque City.

“Volleyball is already unified at last and the true winner here is Philippine volleyball,” Tolentino said in a statement released to the media.

According to multiple sources who were at the meeting, the group agreed to allot four board seats each to the Larong Volleyball ng Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI), the Philippine Volleyball Federation (PVF), and a coalition headed by Suzara.

Based on the initial talks with the POC, Suzara's coalition will be given the president and secgen positions, the LVPI the vice-present and treasure slots, and the PVF the chairmanship and auditor positions, sources said.

Officials nominated for these positions will be presented to the next FIVB Congress and be asked to sit for one year in an interim capacity before another round of elections is held, also under the auspices of the POC.

Among those in attendance were Suzara representing the Alliances of Philippine Volleyball Inc., LVPI secretary general Ariel Paredes, PVF secretary general Rustico “Otie” Camangian and Ricky Palou and Tony Boy Liao of Sports Vision, which organizes the Premier Volleyball League.

With Tolentino were POC secretary general Atty. Ed Gastanes, membership and accreditation committee head Atty. Billy Sumagui and legal officer Atty. Wharton Chan.

Curiously, not around were LVPI president Joey Romasanta, Philippine Super Liga chairman Popoy Juico and president Ian Laurel, although the PSL has a representation in the talks in board member Paredes.

Tolentino said the new national sports federation — tentatively named the Philippine National Volleyball Federation — will hold its nomination of candidates on Wednesday.

Sumagui said the deadline for the validation and submission of voting members will be on Monday.

“We will report this to the FIVB and we’re going to invite them in the elections through video link,” Tolentino said.

The FIVB requested the POC to supervise the creation — through general elections — of the national sports association. The international body withdrew its recognition of a Philippine federation since 2016.