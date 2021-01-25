Tats Suzara elected president of POC-backed volleyball federation

RAMON ‘Tats’ Suzara was formally elected president of a newly created national sports association for volleyball on Monday, a major step towards the Philippines regaining recognition from the international federation.

Running unopposed, Suzara received all 31 votes in the polls held at the East Ocean Restaurant for the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Inc., which the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) helped form on the request of the FIVB to once and for all end legitimacy issues that has hounded volleyball for years.

“Ang panalo dito, volleyball. At last,” said POC president Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino, who attended the proceedings.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Ariel Paredes, Arnel Hajan, Donald Caringal, Rodrigo Roque, and Yul Benoso were elected chairman, vice president, secretary general, treasurer, and auditor, respectively, of the new federation that will rightfully enjoy POC recognition.

Ricky Palou, Tony Boy Liao, Carmela Gamboa, Karl Chan, Charo Soriano, Fr. Vic Calvo, and Wharton Chan were named to the board with Chan serving as POC representative.

The issue regarding which was then the rightful volleyball body in the country emerged after the Philippine Volleyball Federation (PVF) lost international recognition in 2015.

The Larong Volleyball ng Pilipinas Inc. (LVPI) took over but it only received provisionary status from the FIVB.

Thirty-two representatives were given voting rights in the new federation, most of which came from the PVF, LVPI, and the Alliances of Philippine Volleyball Inc., a coalition formed and headed by Suzara.

Only PVF president Boy Cantada was not present in the proceedings but members of the association attended the elections to express support for the unification efforts.

Continue reading below ↓

The results of the election will be reported to the FIVB in time for its World Congress set February 5-7.