Tatan Gata-Pantone, Sasa Devanadera set for retirement, says Gorayeb

PLDT head coach Roger Gorayeb has confirmed the retirement of veteran players Lizlee Ann "Tatan" Gata-Pantone and Sasa Devanadera.

Gorayeb bared on Thursday that he already accepted the decision of Pantone and Devanadera to hang up their volleyball shoes.

The multi-titled mentor expressed his gratitude to both of his long time players for allowing him to be part of their great volleyball careers.

Pantone and Devanadera, who are both PLDT employees, played their last game for the Power Hitters in last year’s Philippine Superliga Grand Prix, which was scrapped by the Coronavirus Pandemic.

“Nagpapasalamat ako naging part ako ng career nila. Salamat sa leadership nila. Andiyan sila mula nung team na malakas lakas pa kami, hanggang ngayon na medyo nagkaedad na sila gusto pa rin nila makatulong at makalaro,” Gorayeb said. “Kaya lang kailangan tanggapin talagang dadating yung panahon na mawawala na rin sila. Kailangan magpahinga na rin.”

Pantone retired at age 32, leaving a legacy as one of the greatest liberos in the country.

The former Adamson star used to be one of the UAAP stars in 2000s, known for her amazing floor defense. She helped the Lady Falcons reached the 2008 finals but settled for silver medal losing to Far Eastern University.

The three-time UAAP best digger also won the league’s beach volleyball MVP twice and became the tournament’s first champion when it inaugurated as demonstration sport in 2006-07 season.

Pantone won four Shakey’s V-League titles — two with Adamson in season 5 and 7 and a season sweep of two conference with PLDT in 2015 — including a championship in the Premier Volleyball League with BaliPure in 2017.

Gorayeb said that Pantone has already expressed her retirement last year but he thought it was a pandemic-related leave since the libero is residing in Bicol region.

“Actually last year pa yun nagsabi sa akin noong nga sa COVID (outbreak). Akala kasi namin mababalik sa ensayo eh kaso nga (quarantine pa rin tayo),” he said. “So nagsabi siya sa akin hindi na muna siya maglalaro. Akala ko naman because may COVID kasi manggagaling siya sa Bicol, doon siya nakaassign e.”

“So hindi kami nagkaintindihan nung unang usap namin so tinawagan ko siya talagang hindi na raw niya kaya magensayo,” she added.

Gorayeb has been coaching Devanadera since 2004 when she played in the NCAA until 2008 and won three titles for the Lady Stags.

The 33-year-old spiker was also part of the powerhouse PLDT squad that dominated the V-League in 2015. She also played for two seasons with Perlas Spikers in 2017 and 2018, before reuniting with Gorayeb and Pantone in PLDT two years ago in the PSL.

Gorayeb said that the Power Hitters will miss the leadership and strong impact of both players when they return to action this year.

“Siyempre malaki ang impact sa akin kasi sila ang mga senior players ko. Sila yung mga ate. Ngayon wala ng ate,” he said.

The PLDT head coach said that he is still negotiating with several players in free agency for this PSL season.

“Nagrerecruit-recruit na din ako andaming team ang nagdisband. So may mga kinakausap na 'ko,” he said.

PSL is eyeing to stage a Beach Volleyball tournament under a bubble format in Subic in February and the All-Filipino Conference tentatively set in March.