Tai Bundit now coach of top Thailand club Nakhon Ratchasima

TOP coach Anusorn "Tai" Bundit will call the shots for Nakhon Ratchasima QminC Volleyball Club in Thailand.

Bundit was introduced as the head coach of the men's team in a launch event held on Saturday. His appointment comes two years since his departure from the Philippines, where he coached Ateneo and Creamline.

Bundit also coached Adamson briefly and served as assistant coach in the Philippine national team.

Known as "The Cat Devil," the Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima is home to the country's two most successful professional volleyball clubs. The men's team are six-time champions and the women's team four-time winners.

Familiar faces who previously donned the team's colors are Chery Tiggo's Mylene Paat and Dindin Santiago-Manabat, as well as Creamline's PVL reinforcement Yeliz Basa.

Bundit won five championships in seven years as a coach in the Philippines, winning back-to-back UAAP titles with the Blue Eagles and three PVL crowns with the Cool Smashers.

