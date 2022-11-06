Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Nov 6
    Volleyball

    Tai Bundit now coach of top Thailand club Nakhon Ratchasima

    by John Mark Garcia
    2 hours ago
    Tai Bundit Nakhon Rachisima

    TOP coach Anusorn "Tai" Bundit will call the shots for Nakhon Ratchasima QminC Volleyball Club in Thailand.

    Bundit was introduced as the head coach of the men's team in a launch event held on Saturday. His appointment comes two years since his departure from the Philippines, where he coached Ateneo and Creamline.

    [READ: Alyssa shrugs off first career yellow card]

    Bundit also coached Adamson briefly and served as assistant coach in the Philippine national team.

    Known as "The Cat Devil," the Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima is home to the country's two most successful professional volleyball clubs. The men's team are six-time champions and the women's team four-time winners.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Familiar faces who previously donned the team's colors are Chery Tiggo's Mylene Paat and Dindin Santiago-Manabat, as well as Creamline's PVL reinforcement Yeliz Basa.

      Bundit won five championships in seven years as a coach in the Philippines, winning back-to-back UAAP titles with the Blue Eagles and three PVL crowns with the Cool Smashers.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again