Thai side sends Rebisco reeling to second loss in Asian Club Championship

THAI club Supreme Chonburi sent Rebisco Philippines reeling to its second straight defeat, 11-25, 16-25, 16-25, in the Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship on Saturday at the Terminal 21 hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Pleumjit Thinkaow, a multiple Southeast Asian Games medalist, led the Thais’ onslaught in the first two sets and delivered the crucial blows in the third to take the fight out of the Filipina spikers led by Faith Nisperos and Dindin Santiago-Manabat.

Wipawee Srithong also had a big game as Supreme Chonburi rolled to its second win in a row in Pool B, moving on the verge of an outright semifinal berth which the Thais can clinch in a game Kazakh club Altay on Sunday.

Thinkaow unloaded 12 points from 10 attacks and a pair of blocks. Srithong and Waranya Srilaoong had 11 markers each, while former Perlas Spikers import Chuewulim added seven.

Rebisco, on the other hand, tries to avoid a last place in Pool B when it takes on Iran’s Saipa on Sunday at 7 p.m. (Philippine time).

Nisperos led the Philippine side’s fightback in the third set, when they held a 7-5 lead before the Thais stole the momentum. The Ateneo star delivered eight points, highlighted by five attacks in the third set.

Dindin provides spark

Manabat, who missed the opener and only received the greenlight to play from the local health authorities hours before the game, provided the spark from the bench.

Majoy Baron also stepped up for Rebisco with seven points, while Kianna Dy and Manabat had six markers apiece.

Mhicaela Belen, who turned heads with 13 points in their three-set loss to Altay of Kazakhstan last Friday, was held to just one marker from the first set and struggled against the Thais all game long.

Aby Marano and Eya Laure, who also missed the opener, were in uniform but didn’t play. Another recent addition, Ivy Lacsina, was fielded only in the last moments of third set.

