    Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors fall to Japanese school team in PSL Spike for a Cause

    by Mei-Lin Lozada
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: psl

    IMUS City — West Japan University denied Sta. Lucia, 25-18, 25-23, 25-18, to remain unbeaten in the 2020 PSL Imus City Mayor Maliksi Super Cup Spike for a Cause on Wednesday at Imus Sports Complex here.

    Wakaizumi Kaho finished with 17 points for the Japanese team, while Hara Yukiho and team captain Kanemoto Ayaka each had eight markers apiece.

    Despite the loss, Sta. Lucia coach Eddieson Orcullo was pleased to see his wards step up.

    “Ang maganda lang doon ay until the end, they kept on fighting,” he said.

    The match tested the Lady Realtors’ mettle and Orcullo noted that it was a good gauge for the team as they prepare for the Grand Prix late February.

    “Mas kailangan pa namin pang i-improve 'yung service-receive. Nakita naman natin pagdating sa atake na mabilis 'yung mga bisita natin, 'di ba? Pero kaya natin kung magkakaroon tayo ng receive,” he said.

    Canadian import and skipper Shainah Joseph led the way for Sta. Lucia with 17 points all from spikes.

    PHOTO: psl

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
