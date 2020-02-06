Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    West Japan rules charity tilt, leaves Generika-Ayala with lessons before PSL season

    by Mei-Lin Lozada
    2 hours ago
    IMUS City — West Japan University dominated Generika-Ayala, 25-20, 25-23, 25-15, to rule the 2020 PSL Imus City Mayor Maliksi Super Cup Spike for a Cause on Thursday at Imus Sports Complex here.

    Wakaizumi Kaho finished with 12 points for the Japanese team, which completed a 3-0 sweep of the pre-season tournament.

    Hayashida Aika, who was fielded in the second set alone, registered 10 points, while Hara Yukiho and Minato Hikari chipped in seven points apiece.

    Despite the winless run, Generika-Ayala coach Sherwin Meneses was pleased to see his wards improve from day one since the Life Savers had a major revamp.

    “Actually 'yung game ngayon, in-enjoy namin kasi malaking bagay sa amin 'tong pre season na 'to,” said Meneses.

    “So maraming lesson kaming natutunan dito. Kahit 0-3 kami, malaking tulong sa amin 'to kasi almost half ng team ko bago, so maganda 'yung game namin kahit talo kami,” he added.

    Elizabeth Vicet Campos made nine markers for Generika-Ayala.

