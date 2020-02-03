Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Feb 3
    Super Liga

    Shorthanded Cignal bows to West Japan All-Stars in Spike for a Cause

    by Mei-Lin Lozada
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: psl

    IMUS City — The West Japan All-Stars dominated Cignal, 25-16, 25-14, 25-10, in the 2020 PSL Imus City Mayor Maliksi Super Cup Spike for a Cause on Monday at Imus Sports Complex here.

    The Japanese guest team imposed its might, leading by as much as eight, 8-0, in the third set.

    “They’re a tough team, Japanese style volleyball is quick. They’re a great team. I think we weren’t just all there,” said Cignal setter Alohi Robins-Hardy.

    Cignal looked to threaten the guest team in the first set but the Japanese selection proved too much for the undermanned HD Spikers.

    Continue reading below ↓

    The HD Spikers, who played without top hitters Rachel Anne Daquis and Jovelyn Gonzaga, will try to bounce back when they face Generika-Ayala on Wednesday.

    “But [there’s room for] improvement for us where we’re at and what we can improve on,” said Robins-Hardy.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: psl

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again