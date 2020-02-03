Shorthanded Cignal bows to West Japan All-Stars in Spike for a Cause

IMUS City — The West Japan All-Stars dominated Cignal, 25-16, 25-14, 25-10, in the 2020 PSL Imus City Mayor Maliksi Super Cup Spike for a Cause on Monday at Imus Sports Complex here.
The Japanese guest team imposed its might, leading by as much as eight, 8-0, in the third set.
“They’re a tough team, Japanese style volleyball is quick. They’re a great team. I think we weren’t just all there,” said Cignal setter Alohi Robins-Hardy.
Cignal looked to threaten the guest team in the first set but the Japanese selection proved too much for the undermanned HD Spikers.
The HD Spikers, who played without top hitters Rachel Anne Daquis and Jovelyn Gonzaga, will try to bounce back when they face Generika-Ayala on Wednesday.
“But [there’s room for] improvement for us where we’re at and what we can improve on,” said Robins-Hardy.