Petron, Generika, Marinera take leave from Super Liga as PVL's Petro Gazz joins as guest

PETRON, Generika-Ayala and Marinerang Pilipina have filed leave of absences even as the Philippine Super Liga accepts guest teams for its new season.

PSL chairman Philip Ella Juico said Petron, which has the most titles in the league with six, is opting out until a vaccine for COVID-19 is available.

Generika-Ayala has also opted out of the next competition, as well as Marinerang Pilipina, which joined the league only last season.

Petro Gazz, which previously saw action in the Premier Volleyball League, is set to join the PSL as guest team, along with two more new squads, according to Juico.

Spin.ph sought confirmation from Petro Gazz but it has yet to respond at posting time.

The Blaze Spikers will miss the Superliga for the first time since 2013. It will be the Lifesavers’ second time to file a leave, withdrawing in 2015 before returning the following year where it made semifinals appearances.

Guest teams are expected to see action against PSL All-Filipino champion F2 Logistics, Cignal, Chery Tiggo, Sta. Lucia and PLDT Home Fibr.

“We promise to be back with a bang,” Juico said in a statement.

“While we are looking to come up with high level of club competition, we also know that sending a solid team to the international arena is our responsibility being an active member of the national federation – the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. That’s why for next year, we want to have a balanced mix of club, international and collegiate competitions.”

PSL has come up with a 2021 calendar, with the Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup kicking off its season restart under a bubble concept from Feb. 25 to 27 in Subic.

The league looks to open the All-Filipino Conference on March 13.

“We would strictly use ‘bubble’ concept and we are already scouting for possible venues in the NCR and various parts of Luzon,” Juico said.

College leagues have yet to announce plans for resumption of action, but the PSL is planning to hold a Collegiate Grand Slam from July 10 to August 14.

“The Collegiate Grand Slam is our way of helping the federation in its talent identification program,” the PSL chairman said.

“In fact, the Collegiate Grand Slam served as an integral part of the University Games in Iloilo City last year.”

Superliga hopes to end its 2021 season with the import-flavored Grand Prix, which was scrapped early this year.

PSL has also expressed its desire to send a team to the 21st AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship from August 29 to September 6 either in China or Thailand.

The league is also throwing its full support to the Philippine women’s volleyball team expected to see action in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship from April 11 to 18 in Taipei and 31st Southeast Asian Games from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2 in Vietnam.

