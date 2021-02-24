Training begins as PSL reports zero positive test from first batch of players

STA. Lucia, F2 Logistics and Abanse Negrense have started their training on Wednesday for the 2021 Gatorade-Philippine Superliga Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup in Subic Bay.

Tournament Director Ginio Panganiban said all the 21 players, team and tournament staff who arrived on Tuesday have tested negative for COVID-19 were cleared to practice for the three-day event starting on Friday.

Thirty six more players and team staff from United Auctioneers Inc., Kennedy Solar Energy-PetroGazz and Toby's Sports along with the match officials and broadcast team entered the Subic bubble on Wednesday afternoon and underwent saliva testing conducted by the Philippine Red Cross.

The second batch included Ella Viray and Theresa Ramas of United Auctioneers Inc., Ariane Luna Alarcon and Christina Canares of Kennedy Solar Energy-Petro Gazz and Jonah San Pedro and Javen Sabas of Toby's Sports.

Sta. Lucia’s DM Demontano and Jackie Estoquia and the Lady Realtors' second team of Jonah Sabete and Bang Pineda were among the first to train at the sand courts.

"We checked in around 1:30 pm yesterday and we got our results this morning. We immediately went to practice after breakfast. From that practice, okay naman ang feedback ng players,” said Sta. Lucia team manager Von Mojado.

“They are still adjusting lang sa conditions like the heat, the wind, and the feel of the sand itself. We decided to come as early as possible para the players can get a feel of what they will be experiencing this weekend."

Abanse Negrense composed of Erjane Magdato and Alexa Polidario, and its second team of Jennifer Cosas and Gelimae Villanueva as well as Kyla Gallego and Jennymar Senares of F2 Logistics have also started training.