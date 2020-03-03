Tatjana Bokan gets last laugh in showdown as Chery Tiggo nips Marinerang Pilipina

BACOOR City — Chery Tiggo went off to a good start in the Philippine Super Liga Grand Prix, escaping Marinerang Pilipina, 25-20, 27-29, 25-21, 25-21, on Tuesday at Bacoor Strike Gym here.

The Crossovers’ Montenegrin import Tatjana Bokan had a scoring showdown with Croatian reinforcement Hana Cultura of Marinerang Pilipina as the former scored 33 against the later’s 36.

“I think it was a good match, Marinerang Pilipina gave us a tough match, ang ganda ng depensa nila hindi matatawaran. Doon mo pa lang makikita agad what this season can offer,” said Chery Tiggo coach Aaron Velez.

"For me she’s [Bokan] really a blessing for us and it’s not hard for us to converse with us and she’s really a fighter," he added.

Still, the outspoken Chery Tiggo mentor admitted that they are still a work in progress and they cannot rely on their prolific import all the time.

He noted that they have to work on their chemistry especially that seven of their players are new after a month of practice.

“It shows na kailangan pa namin ipulido ‘yung chemistry namin kasi dahil iba-iba kami ng sistema. Ngayon pa lang ina-adapt ng players ako as a coach,” said Velez.

“Syempre may mga habit sila may mga sistema sila before so now I’m injecting something mine. So magiging mahabang [season ito],” he added.

Chery Tiggo newcomer Mylene Paat added 17 points, while Shaya Adorador and Rachel Austero had nine points apiece in the match that took almost two hours to finish.

Cutura’s 36 points went down the drain as Marinerang Pilipina fell short of a win.