Super Liga to accept guest teams in Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup

THE Philippine Superliga is opening its doors to teams outside the league for the Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup tentatively set Nov. 27 to 29 in Subic.

Eight months after the PSL Grand Prix was scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic, the PSL finally got the green light from the government to return to action with a beach volleyball tournament under a bubble concept.

PSL chairman Philip Ella Juico says one team outside the league has expressed interest to join.

“Meron kaming kausap as early as three months ago. Nagsignify na ng interest ang isa,” Juico said.

“We’re hoping at least eight teams, our teams. May ibang teams sa amin baka hindi makasali dahil estudyante (ang mga players nila) nagaaral. We will see that’s why were meeting them,” he added.

Juico said it is a big step for the league and the players, who have been idle since March.

“It’s about time,” Juico told Spin.ph.

“It’s a good boost for volleyball because its the first non-professional sport to be approved. We’re very happy with it. Ang only problem namin dito is the limited time for training for the teams very very tight ang schedule.”

League officials have also set several meetings with their teams, sponsors and TV partner for the Challenge Cup.

“We are now preparing the additional requirements like clearly defining the zone of the bubble, the buildings where all the participants will be staying, and their movements will be limited too and it’s off limits to everyone else,” Juico said.

