    Super Liga

    Super Liga shelves Fans Day, mulls postponement of Grand Prix opening

    by Lance Agcaoili
    4 hours ago

    THE Philippine Superliga has shelved its Fans Day set on Sunday and is discussing the possible postponement of Grand Prix opener set on Feb. 22 due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

    Players and coaches of Petron, Cignal, Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Generika-Ayala, Sta. Lucia, PLDT Home Fibr and Marinerang Pilipina were supposed to reveal the rosters at the Activity Center of Robinson’s Place in Ermita, Manila.

    “The number of those infected by the novel coronavirus is spiking while governments of affected countries are trying to contain its spread,” PSL chairman Philip Ella Juico said.

    “With this, it is only logical, and responsible, for us to cancel our Fans Day this Sunday to keep any untoward incident from happening. Although we want it to go on as planned, we have to put special premium on the safety and welfare of our athletes, coaches, officials, fans and other stakeholders,” he added.

    NCAA and UAAP have suspended tournaments while the PBA deferred the opening of its 45th season from March 1 to March 8.

    The International Amateur Athletics Federation has also decided to scrap the staging of its World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China.

    “The world is adjusting just to curb the outbreak of this epidemic,” said Juico, also president of the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association. “We are doing our best to make sure that everybody will be safe and protected.”

