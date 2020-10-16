Super Liga gets IATF clearance to stage beach volleyball bubble

PHILIPPINE Superliga has received the green light from the government to stage its beach volleyball tournament under a bubble concept.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced on Friday that the Inter-Agency Task Force(IATF) on the Management of Emerging Infecious Diseases gave the clearance to the planned PSL Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup.

“Pinapayagan na rin po ang neach volleyball tournament ng Philippine Superliga sa ilalim ng sports bubble concept,” Roque said.

PSL is tentatively eyeing to hold the tournament on November 27 to 29 in Subic.

However, the league has yet to get the go-signal from the government to restart training and tournaments for its indoor volleyball league.

On the same day, the IATF also gave the clearance to cockfighting and horseracing as health protocols are eased around the country amid the pandemic.