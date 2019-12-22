THE Philippine Superliga (PSL) will again hold the Super Cup next year, which means four tournaments in a packed season.

The Super Cup serves as the season-ender after some of the top volleyball players see action in the Grand Prix, Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup and All-Filipino tournament.

PSL opens with a fans day in the first week of February followed by the import-flavored Grand Prix, which will run until June.

The beach volleyball tournament will be held late June followed by the first-ever PSL All-Star Weekend.

The All-Filipino Conference is set from July to October before the Super Cup in the first week of December.

“Based on our proposed format of the Super Cup, the top three teams will face a guest team in a Grand Prix-style tournament,” said PSL chairman Philip Ella Juico.

“We are raising the level of plays of local players by pitting them against quality teams from abroad. This is our contribution to the improvement of volleyball in the country.”

The 2019 season saw University of Tsukuba top the Super Cup featuring the national women’s volleyball team and two PSL selections.