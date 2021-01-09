Sta. Lucia staying in Philippine Super Liga at least for this season

STA. Lucia remain committed to play in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) this 2021 amid the transfer rumors.

Lady Realtors assistant general manager Von Mojado did not confirm nor deny rumors on twitter about their talks with the Premier Volleyball League, but said Sta. Lucia will play in the PSL at least for this season.

“As of this moment, Sta. Lucia is still committed to play in the PSL,” Mojado said, adding that they are fielding two to three teams in the Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup set from February 25 to 27 in Subic.

The Lady Realtors, who made their PSL debut in the 2017 season, are also looking forward to return to action in the All-Filipino Conference in March, according to Mojado.

Sta. Lucia had high hopes last year after signing star middle blocker Mika Reyes and tapping Canadian spiker Shainah Joseph as import.

The Lady Realtors runner-up to Japan Selection team in a three-day preseason event in January 2020 and took the early 2-0 lead in the Grand Prix.

Continue reading below ↓

But their promising year was halted as the Grand Prix and the remainder of 2020 season were scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN