Sta. Lucia signs former Petro Gazz players Jonah Sabete, Jovy Prado, Kai Baloaloa

STA. Lucia has signed former Petro Gazz spikers Jonah Sabete, Jovy Prado and Kai Baloaloa to bolster its roster for the resumption of the Philippine Superliga.

Terms were not disclosed.

The new acquisitions were announced nearly two weeks after the team released Royse Tubino, Aie Gannaban, Regine Arocha and Marist Layug.

"We best feel that Jonah, Kai, and Jovy will fill the void left by these players. Having said that, I am excited to see how they will blend in with the team," Sta. Lucia assistant manager Von Mojado said.

"Knowing also that they came from a champion team, I’m hopeful na they can bring the winning mindset and allow us to continue yung naudlot naming run in the 2020 season."

Sabete is returning to Sta. Lucia after three years. She played for the club for two seasons since its PSL debut in 2017 before transferring to Petro Gazz in 2019.

Prado and Sabete helped lead Petro Gazz to the 2019 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference Finals where they lost to Creamline.

Baloaloa also played a key role in the franchise’s breakout year, providing the spark off the bench.

Prado, Sabete and Baloaloa reunite with setter Djanel Cheng and team up with stars Mika Reyes and Pam Lastimosa.

"They’ve met the rest of the team, and Jonah is no stranger sa Sta Lucia naman. Kaya I really think they’ll give us the boost we need as a team," Mojado added.

The Lady Realtors bagged silver in a three-day pre-season tournament and won their two matches in the Grand Prix last March before the Coronavirus Pandemic scrapped the rest of the PSL season.

Sta. Lucia has committed to send up to three teams in the Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup in February in Subic. The team is also hoping to finally return to indoor action in the All-Filipino Conference tentatively set in March.

