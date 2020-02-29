Reloaded Sta. Lucia frustrates PLDT, spoils Gorayeb return in Grand Prix opener

A reloaded Sta. Lucia was as good as advertised after frustraing PLDT Home Fiber, 26-24, 25-23, 29-27, in the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix on Saturday at the Arena in San Juan City.

Canadian import Shainah Joseph, Fil-Am hitter MJ Phillips, and new recruit Mika Reyes lifted the Lady Realtors in surviving a gallant stand from the Power Hitters in the game that lasted one hour and 28-minute match.

Joseph was unstoppable nailing 22 kills for 23 points. Phillips chipped in 14 points, while Reyes was also impressive in her GP debut with Sta. Lucia, delivering five blocks for 10 markers.

“Siguro yung hardwork lang talaga yun yung nagdala e. Tapos mabilis na pagbuo don sa team, yung chemistry nila nandun din,” said Sta. Lucia head coach Eddieson Orcullo. “Medyo mahirap manalo pero nakita naman natin kung pano magtrabaho yung mga bata.”

Sta. Lucia’s first win spoiled the comeback of PLDT head coach Roger Gorayeb, who didn’t finish last year’s Invitationals due to Multiple Myeloma.

“Siyempre yung PLDT. Hindi magpapatalo yan kaya lagi lang nating sinasabi na focus lang sa game tapos at the same time yung skills dapat siyempre andon at yung kapit dapat,” Orcullo added.

Sta. Lucia needed to erase a 21-23 deficit in the third set as Pam Lastimosa nailed back-to-back hits followed by MJ Phillips’ kill to take the matchpoint, 24-23, before Aiko Urdas forced a deuce.

Phillips kept the Lady Realtors ahead only for the team’s errors and timely hits from Maeva Orle that allowed the Power Hitters to save three matchpoint advantages until Joseph drilled a kill for a 28-27 lead followed by a crucial attack error from Orle for Sta. Lucia’s first win.

Orle led PLDT with 18 points, while Aiko Urdas was also instrumental with 12 markers in a losing cause.