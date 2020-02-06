Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors blast Cignal to bag silver in PSL Spike for a Cause

IMUS City — Sta. Lucia swept Cignal, 25-16, 25-15, 25-20, to cop the silver in the 2020 PSL Imus City Mayor Maliksi Super Cup Spike for a Cause on Thursday at Imus Sports Complex here.

Canadian import Shainah Joseph came up with 16 points, all from spikes, for the Lady Realtors, who finished the charity tournament with a 2-1 win-loss record.

Sta. Lucia coach Eddieson Orcullo bared that, although they’re happy to take home the silver medal, their main goal for joining is to gauge their chemistry as a newly revamped team.

“Actually 'yung pagsali talaga namin dito talagang makita lang namin 'yung jelling,” he said.

“'Yung sinasabi nating silver medalist, siguro bonus nalang sa amin,” he added. “Isang magandang indikasyon 'to para sa PSL kasi pag pasok namin ng PSL, mataas ang morale ng bawat isa.”

Alohi Robins-Hardy led the way for Cignal with 12 points from eight attacks, three blocks and one service ace in the match that took an hour and 24 minutes to finish.