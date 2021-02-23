Sta. Lucia, F2 Logistics, Abanse Negrense first to arrive in Subic for PSL beach volley

THE first batch of players and team staff have arrived in Subic ahead of the 2021 Gatorade-Philippine Superliga Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup opener on Friday.

DM Demontano and Jackie Estoquia of Sta. Lucia and the Lady Realtors' second team Jonah Sabete and Bang Pineda were the first to enter the PSL bubble, along with coach Rodrigo Del Rosario, manager Von Mojado and physical therapist Katherine Tenorio.

Twenty one of the 70 players, team and tournament staff for the three-day event have entered the bubble and underwent COVID-19 saliva testing conducted by the Philippine Red Cross.

Abanse Negrense composed of Erjane Magdato and Alexa Polidario, and its second team of Jennifer Cosas and Gelimae Villanueva are with coach Jason Delmo and team manager Carmela Gamboa.

F2 Logistics has Kyla Gallego and Jennymar Senares with coach Lyca Yu.

F2 Logistics, Kennedy Solar Energy-Petro Gazz, Sta. Lucia 2 and Abanse Negrense 1 are in Pool A, while United Auctioneers, Abanse Negrense 2, Sta. Lucia 1 and Toby's Sports play in Pool B.

The quarterfinals will be played on Saturday with the semifinals and finals set on Sunday.

The first batch included tournament director Ginio Panganiban and is now in isolation at the Subic Bay Peninsular hotel.

Once tested negative, players are cleared to train at the sands court starting.

“Yung quarantine period, hindi puwedeng may kasama. Kailangan single room siya,” said Panganiban in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

Ariane Luna Alarcon and Christina Canares of Kennedy Solar Energy-PetroGazz, United Auctioneers Inc.'s Ella Viray and Theresa Ramas, and the Toby's Sports tandem of Jonah San Pedro and Javen Sabas are expected to arrive on Wednesday.

Matches will be shown on Facebook and Youtube.

“We were not able to bring it on free tv because of the shortness of time, but we are negotiating with GMA 7 for future events,” Juico said.