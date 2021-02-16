Sta. Lucia, Chery Tiggo with two entries each, F2 has one in eight-team PSL event

FIVE beach volleyball teams were formed from the three remaining Super Liga regular clubs as the league holds the Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup from Feb. 26 to 28 in Subic.

Three guest teams are participating, making it an eight-team field in the bubble setup.

Sta. Lucia and United Auctioneers Inc., which represents Chery Tiggo, are sending two teams each, while F2 Logistics is fielding one squad.

Two teams will be from Abanse Negrense of Bacolod, while Toby's Sports is also sending a team, according to PSL chairman Philip Ella Juico.

Teams have yet to release the names of players to be sent to compete.

Juico said the SBMA Authority and Region III task force have approved the health and safety protocols of their bubble tournament.

“We already received the approval of venue host SBMA, which is very important, and the Region III task force,” Juico said.

PSL has a week to get the guidelines for amateur sports from the DOH and the green light from the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

The league officials and teams are seeking to enter the Subic bubble on Wednesday next week.

IATF said PSL and Maharlika Basketball Pilipinas League, amateur league planning to resume activities, have to get the approval of Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority and health protocols for amateur leagues from the Department of Health before getting the go signal from the Task Force.

