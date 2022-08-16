Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Aug 16
    Super Liga

    New volleyball league for college teams, regional squads launched

    by from the wires
    6 hours ago
    Dr. Ian Laurel, ACES president & COO; Mr. Philip Ella Juico, ACES chairman & CEO; Mr. Vicente L. Gregorio, SPAVI, president & CEO; Mr. Jorge Q. Concepcion, SPAVI general manager; and Ms. Ana Yango, CHED Sports Department during the Shakey's Super League

    SHAKEY'S Pizza and ACES Philippines have teamed up to launch the Shakey's Super League (SSL), a volleyball event which will involve amateur teams from the country's leading schools and universities.

    All teams of the NCAA, led by Season 97 champion College of St. Benilde and runner-up Arellano University, will be joined by UAAP teams led by Season 84 champion National University and runner-up De la Salle in the SSL's debut season.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      This was announced by ACES chairman and CEO Dr. Philip Ella Juico, the leading figure in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) which took a leave after sports leagues were hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2019.

      The SSL will also be Shakey's second involvement in the sport as it was also the title sponsor of the V League until 2016.

      Shakey's Super League launch

      Continue reading below ↓
      Watch Now

      “The new league will feature two conferences, starting with the Collegiate Pre-Season Event set next month and with the top teams of the NCAA and the UAAP participating,” Juico said.

      A National Invitational Tournament featuring 12 grassroots-based squads competing for the right to represent the country's 17 administrative regions and Metro Manila will follow in February next year.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again