New volleyball league for college teams, regional squads launched

SHAKEY'S Pizza and ACES Philippines have teamed up to launch the Shakey's Super League (SSL), a volleyball event which will involve amateur teams from the country's leading schools and universities.

All teams of the NCAA, led by Season 97 champion College of St. Benilde and runner-up Arellano University, will be joined by UAAP teams led by Season 84 champion National University and runner-up De la Salle in the SSL's debut season.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

This was announced by ACES chairman and CEO Dr. Philip Ella Juico, the leading figure in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) which took a leave after sports leagues were hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2019.

The SSL will also be Shakey's second involvement in the sport as it was also the title sponsor of the V League until 2016.

PHOTO: Shakey's Super League

Continue reading below ↓

Watch Now

“The new league will feature two conferences, starting with the Collegiate Pre-Season Event set next month and with the top teams of the NCAA and the UAAP participating,” Juico said.

A National Invitational Tournament featuring 12 grassroots-based squads competing for the right to represent the country's 17 administrative regions and Metro Manila will follow in February next year.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.