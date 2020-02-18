Roger Gorayeb set for PLDT return as he recovers from illness

ROGER Gorayeb will still call the shots for PLDT in the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix while he continues to recover from multiple myeloma.

Gorayeb’s lead assistant coach Clint Malazo bared that the seasoned tactician will get clearance to coach again in time for the Power Hitters’ campaign in the Grand Prix, which starts on February 29 at the Arena in San Juan City.

“Okay naman na siya nagrerecover naman na siya. Pagpasok ng March or baka sa first game pwede na rin siya. Hindi pa natin alam (yung exact date), hindi pa namin napagusapan,” said Malazo on Tuesday during the league’s press conference.

Gorayeb is undergoing chemotherapy sessions but he still attends team practices.

“Nasa training na siya palagi pero siyempre hindi muna siya pwede ma-stress at mapagod. Kami muna ang nagdidrills,” Malazo said.

Gorayeb failed to finish the Invitational conference last September as he was hospitalized due to multiple myeloma.

He also took a leave as head coach of San Sebastian spikers, who already bombed out of semifinals contention in NCAA Season 95 women’s volleyball tournament with two wins in eight outings.

Gorayeb‘s return brings high hopes to PLDT after losing leading scorers Grethcel Soltones and Jerrili Malabanan, who transferred to Petro Gazz in the Premier Volleyball League, as well as Jasmine Nabor signing with Chery Tiggo.

French import Maeva Orle will lead the Power Hitters bannered by mainstays Shola Alvarez, Aiko Urdas, Jorelle Singh, Sasa Devanadera and Liz Gata-Pantone.

“Maaasahan naman yang mga yan, sanay naman na sila maglaro dito sa PSL,” Malazo said. “Makapasok sana kami ng top four malaking bagay sana samin yun lalo na mga key players namin wala.”