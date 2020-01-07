Rhea Dimaculangan signs with Generika after three years with Petron

RHEA Dimaculangan, Mina Aganon and Eli Soyud have joined forces to beef up Generika-Ayala in the Philippine Superliga 2020 season.

The Lifesavers welcomed the three new players on Tuesday afternoon.

Dimaculangan, winner of three PSL titles with Petron and MVP in the 2018 All Filipino Conference, unites with brother Carl Dimaculangan, who serves as an assistant to coach Sherwin Meneses.

Generika is filling the void left by do-it-all spiker Fiola Ceballos, who has transferred to Cignal, with former Foton spiker Agaanon.

Soyud, meanwhile, joins the Lifesavers after playing for Sta Lucia last season.