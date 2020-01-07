Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Jan 7
    Super Liga

    Rhea Dimaculangan signs with Generika after three years with Petron

    by Lance Agcaoili
    Just now
    PHOTO: psl

    RHEA Dimaculangan, Mina Aganon and Eli Soyud have joined forces to beef up Generika-Ayala in the Philippine Superliga 2020 season.

    The Lifesavers welcomed the three new players on Tuesday afternoon.

    Dimaculangan, winner of three PSL titles with Petron and MVP in the 2018 All Filipino Conference, unites with brother Carl Dimaculangan, who serves as an assistant to coach Sherwin Meneses.

    Continue reading below ↓

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    Generika is filling the void left by do-it-all spiker Fiola Ceballos, who has transferred to Cignal, with former Foton spiker Agaanon.

    Soyud, meanwhile, joins the Lifesavers after playing for Sta Lucia last season.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: psl

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again