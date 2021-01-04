PSL looking to buy COVID-19 vaccine from United Kingdom

THE Philippine Superliga is considering to purchase a vaccine from United Kingdom for the teams and league personnel in its 2021 season.

PSL chairman Philip Ella Juico bared on Monday that they are inquiring to purchase AstraZeneca, a vaccine for the Coronavirus disease developed by the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

“We’re going through the process of covering the vaccine with arrangements,” Juico told Spin.ph. “Of course, we still have to get the response from where we order it dahil marami ding (requirements) ang hihingin nyan. So we’ll just wait but we have a plan.

“Yung nakausap namin dito is a non-government organization. It’s a non government project which is accredited by the government and the DOH,” he added.

Juico estimated that they might spend around P800,000 for the doses of vaccine for players, coaches, team staff, league personnel and even the media.

As of now, the league is still waiting for the response of the team owners. Juico stressed that it will be up to their club teams whether to avail the vaccine or not, but they are eager to make it available for a more safe 2021 season.

“We just have to wait for them,” he said.

“It will be up to the teams. Basta everybody wil have to go through the process, like swab. They will play at their own risk basta we’ll be making it available for them.”

As PSL seeks to avail a vaccine, Juico said that they are still considering to play under a bubble format if the vaccine is not yet available.

“Without vaccine, we will come up with a modified bubble. We’re working with the government.