PSL to hold games in empty arenas amid growing COVID-19 threat

PHILIPPINE Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix will be played behind closed doors starting on Tuesday at The Arena in San Juan City as Department of Health raised the country's coronavirus disease alert level.

The PSL officials on Monday decided to hold its games in empty arenas to ensure the safety of athletes and officials after health officials announced that the confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has doubled to 20 on Monday.

Fans will be kept out of the games beginning with the match between Chery Tiggo and winless PLDT at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, followed by the 7 p.m. clash between Marinerang Pilipina and Generika-Ayala.