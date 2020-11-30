PSL teams staying put amid rumors of PVL transfer, says Laurel

PHILIPPINE Superliga president Dr. Ian Laurel said that all their teams unanimously opted to stay amateur as the league eyes to return to action in March 2021 with the All-Filipino Conference.

The PSL has been surrounded by rumors on social media for the past weeks that its teams will jump ship to the Premier Volleyball League, which is set to turn professional.

Laurel cleared the air and insisted that all their teams remain committed despite opting to keep their semi-pro status. However, some teams — he didn’t named — might file a leave of absence until the vaccine for Coronavirus is available.

“We’ve been hearing so much noise in social media that some of these teams are going to another league but after talking to the team owners, hindi daw totoo,” said Laurel in the Athletes’ Tribune on Monday evening.

“Meron talagang teams na might take a leave of absence yun ang initial na sinabi nila sa akin kasi they want to wait for a vaccine. Pagdating naman sa ganun naiintindihan namin pero you know the situation is very dynamic pwede naman magbago agad.”

Laurel added that there are two companies that are interested to form teams in the PSL.

F2 Logistics star Aby Maraño said that her team remains united and committed to their title-retention bid in the All-Filipino Conference.

“Intact ang F2 Logistics. Walang aalis, walang magiiwan at mabuti kami as a team. Solid kami kasi gusto namin ma-defend ang crown namin,” said Marano.

Two years ago, the league already discussed about turning pro, but all the team owners opted to stay amateur. During this pandemic, Laurel said that he asked the team owners again and got the same answer.

“First of all, balikan natin ng kaunti. We had a strategic planning session back in 2018. All the teams were there. The PSL board was there. We discussed na mawawala yung collegiate players sa league. At this point, we still need players from the armed forces and the schools,” Laurel said.

“Dahil nga sa nangyari na (pandemic na ) ito, what I did is talk to them (team owners) individually and ask them again: “Gusto nyo ba mag-pro?” All of them answered, unanimously, “Not yet.”

The main focus of the league and its teams is to play two indoor volleyball conferences next year with the All-Filipino in March and Grand Prix as the season-ending conference including Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup and a collegiate tournament.

“Pinaka maganda talagang sitwasyon kung ako lang ang tatanungin sana maging priority natin makabalik lang tayo agad kasi remember isang taon na tayo natengga,” Laurel said. “Kung meron tayong paguusapan pro, amateur, non-pro o kung anong mga lisensya, sana man lang pagbigyan muna umarangkada at makabawi.”

The PSL board will have a meeting on Tuesday to discuss their possible bubble format of the All-Filipino in March and their calendar for next year as they wanted to align it with the international tournaments of the national team.

“We will discuss possible venues and our whole calendar next year with the team owners. Gusto namin ipakita dito sa team owners yung participation natin sa international competitions. We will also highlight our international competitions. Asian Club Championship on April then we will also have the Asian Senior's Championship then the SEA Games. So we have to align our calendar and we’ve done this in the past,” Laurel said.