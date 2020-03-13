PSL extends suspension to least a month as coronavirus precaution

AFTER its postponement of the matches set on Saturday, the Philippine Super Liga has suspended the scheduled games from March 14 to April 12, 2020 as a preventive measure in the spread of the COVID-19.

In a statement sent to media and concerned parties on Friday, the PSL said that the games will resume at least a week after April 12.

The extended period will allow all the teams to regroup and prepare for their games.

The league also assured that the conference will do all measures to ensure that they will finish on schedule.

Continue reading below ↓

“Match pairings and competition format may be changed or modified to ensure that the Grand Prix conference will be finished on or before June 23,” said in the statement.

The decision was made a day after president Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday night declared Metro Manila be put under community quarantine.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The government also pointed out that mass gatherings, such as sporting events, are banned before the order is lifted.