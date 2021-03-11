Super Liga stands defiant, vows to be back in last quarter of year

DESPITE the exodus of its club teams, the Philippine Superliga (PSL) vows to remain as the main avenue for non-professional volleyball teams and players.

With F2 Logistics becoming the fifth and last PSL team to join the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) on Thursday afternoon, PSL Chairman Philip Ella Juico said their league and Cargo Movers management mutually agreed to part ways.

"F2 Logistics management talked to us prior to their transfer to the pro league. We talked in all candor and honesty about their planned immediate action," Juico told Spin.ph. "We understood and agreed with the plan of the five-time PSL champion. They will do well in any league."

Juico, speaking in behalf of PSL, is wishing all the best to all their former club teams, which will now see action in the Open Conference on May 8 under a bubble format at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

"We wish them and all our former partners good luck," said Juico.

It's been a tough stretch for the PSL since the COVID-19 Pandemic scrapped the Grand Prix and the remainder of its season last year. Petron, Marinerang Pilipina, and Generika-Ayala also filed pandemic-related leaves last November, while PLDT and Cignal jumped ship following the inking of PVL and TV5's three-year partnership last February.

Despite the sudden turn of events, PSL managed to become the first amateur volleyball league to return this pandemic with the success of the Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup in Subic two weeks ago.

Abanse Negrense's Alexa Polidario and Erjane Magdato ruled the eight-team field of the three-day event that recorded zero COVID-19 positive cases.

However, Chery Tiggo and Sta. Lucia also opted to play in the PVL on Tuesday before F2 Logistics followed suit. PSL's plan to hold an All Filipino Conference in Subic in April is no longer happening.

With no longer having a single team, what's next for PSL?

Juico insisted it's not the end of PSL as it will continue to be the forefront of non-professional volleyball, focusing on collegiate and amateur players.

"We will remain deeply involved in youth sports development, non-professional sports and their allied activities through partnerships with credible organizations," he said.

The PSL is not staging a full-scale event this quarter but the league vows to come back soon, once they already regroup from the situation.

"We will be ready to introduce these plans sometime last quarter of this year. We would like to embark on a program that will help, through sports, medical frontliners," Juico said. "It will be an exciting year as we play our role in sports development as a non professional league while others do theirs."