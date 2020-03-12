Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PSL games in Muntinlupa postponed amid coronavirus threat

    by Mei-Lin Lozada
    1 Hour ago
    Maeva Orle and the rest of PLDT will have to wait before returning to action.
    PHOTO: psl

    THE Philippine Super Liga has postponed its schedule matches on Saturday as precautionary measure to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

    As of posting time there are 19 confirmed cases of the COVID-19.

    On Thursday, the PSL released a statement saying that the games between PLDT and Petron; Chery Tiggo and Cignal; and Generika-Ayala and Sta. Lucia at Muntinlupa Sports Center were put on hold.

    “For the safety of all concerned, succeeding matches will depend on the official pronouncements relative to the state of public health emergency pursuant to Proclamation No. 922 issued by President Duterte due to Covid-19,” the PSL said in the statement.

      As for the succeeding games, the PSL said that they will regularly apprise the media and the public on the status of their games.

