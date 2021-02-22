Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PSL all set for return with beach volleyball tournament in Subic

    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Shutterstock

    EIGHT teams will participate as the Philippine Super Liga finally returns to action with the 2021 Gatorade-Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup starting on Friday in Subic.

    Sta. Lucia has two entries as veteran beach volley campaigners Bang Pineda and Jonah Sabete team up, while DM Demontano plays with Jackie Estoquia.

    F2 Logistics has Jenny Mar Senares and Kyla Angela Gallego while United Auctioneers Inc. will field Ella Viray and Theresa Ramas.

    Guest team Kennedy Solar Energy-PetroGazz has Ariane Luna Alarcon and Christina Canares.

    Abanse Negrense has two entries, with Alexa Polidario teamig up with Erjan Magdato, and Jennifer Cosas playing with Gelimae Villanueva.

    Toby’s Sports has Jonah San Pedro and Javen Sabas.

    “We want to thank the teams, especially our guest team PetroGazz, for helping us restart our beach volleyball tournament using a bubble setup,” said PSL chairman Philip Ella Juico.

    “We also want to thank the IATF Region 3 and the SBMA for supporting us and making sure that our delegates, especially the athletes, will be safe from contracting coronavirus disease.”

    PHOTO: Shutterstock

