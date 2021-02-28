Negrenses Polidario-Magdato battle SLR's Demontano-Estoquia in PSL beach volley final

SUBIC — Abanse Negrense A and Sta. Lucia A arranged a title match in the 2021 Gatorade-Philippine Superliga Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup on Sunday.

Negrenses Alexa Polidario and Erjane Magdato and Lady Realtors' DM Demontano and Jackie Estoquia clash at 5 p.m.

Abanse Negrense A went unbeaten in five matches, advancing to the final with a 21-18, 21-12 win over Bang Pineda and Jonah Sabete of Sta. Lucia B.

"I'm so thankful and blessed na nakapaglaro ako dito sa PSL and makakatungtong pa ng championship game together with my partner," Magdato said. "Marami pa kaming ibibigay so lahat ng best namin sa performance namun pagdating ng championship game."

Demontano and Estoquia exacted revenge on Abanse Negrense B’s Jennifer Cosas and Gelimae Villanueva, 21-18, 16-21, 15-9.

Cosas and Villanueva threatened to repeat their come-from-behind win over Sta. Lucia A in the group play but Estoquia scored the last three points in the third set to march to their third consecutive Challenge Cup Finals.

"Ang nararamdaman ko nung napa-third set kami sinabi ko kay DM relax lang wag masyadong mag-rush and palagi namin sinasabi na play with emotion at maglabas talaga ng angas sa loob ng court kaya sumigla yung laro namin at nakuha namin," said Estoquia.

Demontano hopes to finally win the beach volleyball for Sta. Lucia after back-to-back bridesmaid finishes in 2018 and 2019.

"Everytime na makatungtong kami sa finals yung eagerness hindi namemeasure yun e. Lahat eager, lahat gusto manalo," she said.

Cosas and Villanueva battle Pineda and Sabete in the bronze medal match at 4 p.m., while F2 Logistics and United Auctioneers clash for the place at 3 pm.

Cargo Movers Jennymar Senares and Kyla Gallego routed Christina Canares and Ariane Alarcon of Kennedy Solar Energy-Petro Gazz, 21-9, 21-9.

Ella Viray and Theresa Ramas of United Auctioneers beat Javen Sabas and Jonah San Pedro of Toby's Sports, 21-18, 6-21, 15-13, to advance to the battle for fifth place.